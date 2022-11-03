BTS’ V, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook to release solo albums next year; HYBE CEO comments on band’s military service schedules

BTS ARMY has had some solace amid the heartbreak following the band’s military service announcement. Recently, HYBE CEO, Park Ji-won, commented on the status of V, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook’s solo albums, saying that they would be expected to release them next year. However, he did not give any specific dates. J-Hope has already released his solo album Jack in The Box, and Jin’s “Astronaut” continues to make waves on Billboard charts. Meanwhile, RM’s album is expected to be out by the end of the year as well.

However, the military enlistment schedule for the rest of the members is still not confirmed. Discussing the subject of Jungkook’s military service plan as he is five years younger than Jin, Ji-won told the Korean portal Naver News, “We will discuss with the artiste and make a decision, proceed according to various implementation plans.” He also mentioned that HYBE hopes to resume BTS’ activities as a group by 2025.

The members have often shared hints about their upcoming solos. A while ago, a fan had asked V about the status of his album and he had answered, “I changed all of them and now [I have to] prepare it again. So my day and night has switched.” On the other hand, photos of Jimin in the studio with The Arcades have sparked much interest.

All eyes are currently on RM, who is expected to be collaborating with Pharrell Williams for one of the tracks in his albums. The rapper and frontman of BTS had earlier hinted that his album would feature many unexpected singers. Pharrell’s new album Phriends also features a song by BTS, as he had mentioned in the Rolling Stones interview with RM. He had said, “My project, it’s called . . . it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.” RM answered that he just ‘loves the song’, and Williams added that whoever has heard the song has praised it.