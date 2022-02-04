scorecardresearch
Friday, February 04, 2022
BTS’ V comforts anxious ARMY, says he spoke to Jimin on video call

BTS V responded to several posts on Weverse, including queries about his personality type as well as Jimin's health.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 4, 2022 4:16:08 pm
BTS' Jimin was hospitalised recently. (Photo: Instagram/ Big Hit)

Considering that BTS’s V is known to say the most bizarre things with a poker face, ARMY really can’t tell whether he is joking or not. Recently, a fan asked what was his MBTI personality (Myer Briggs Type Indicator), which identifies a person’s strengths and weaknesses.

The fan wrote, “What’s your MBTI?” V answered, “What was mine? I am a Capricorn.” Of course, this led to much laughter in the comments section, as fans tried to decipher whether he was playing around or actually didn’t know. Someone commented, “MBTI, not star sigh,” while others professed their love for him. He later responded that he was ENFP meaning Extraverted, Feeling And Perceiving.

Also Read |BTS’ V protected Jimin from bullies in school, told Big Hit to take him in the band: The VMin friendship

While V replied to several posts, one fan expressed his concern for Jimin, who recently underwent surgery. V answered, “As soon as I woke up today, I spoke on video call.” V and Jimin have been close friends even before they joined the band.

Recently, Jimin had to undergo surgery for appendicitis and was also diagnosed with Covid-19. The vocalist took to Weverse and assured his fans that he was recovering and would be discharged from the hospital soon.

