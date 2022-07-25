BTS: V ‘burns it all’ to cheer on J-Hope as rapper leaves for Chicago to headline Lollapalooza, watch

July 25, 2022 10:36:27 am
BTS’ J-Hope has had a busy July, as he released his album Jack In The Box. The rapper is now off to make his debut at the grand American music festival Lollapalooza. He was seen at the airport, cheerfully waving and bowing at fans as he left South Korea for Chicago. J-Hope will perform on July 31, making him the first Korean artiste to headline a major US music festival.
Prior to J-Hope’s departure, V (Kim Taehyung) decided to wish him luck and cheer in his own unique way—by trying out new Instagram filters with J-Hope’s new songs in the background. V played the song “Arson”, and used the fire filter, which left the rapper vastly amused. He also shared a screenshot of the track “Safety Zone” from the new album. J-Hope re-shared the posts and wrote, “Tae burned it all! (a reference to J-Hope’s song).”
View this post on Instagram
J-Hope shared a photo of himself, and wrote, “Let’s go!”, signalling his departure for Chicago.
View this post on Instagram
In June, BTS left ARMY worried after they expressed their exhaustion, with many interpreting it as a hiatus while others thought they were disbanding. The band quickly confirmed that they would be focusing on their solo careers, but would also take part in group activities. The band members have been individually keeping ARMY busy, as Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for “Left Or Right” and V is seen In The Soop: Friendcation released recently on Disney Plus Hotstar. The band’s new song with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco titled “Bad Decisions” will be out on August 5.
