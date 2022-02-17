BTS’ V is ‘saved’ by ARMY’s love as he recovers from COVID, J-Hope receives gifts from Jin ahead of birthday

February 17, 2022 1:40:20 pm
It has been a stressful time for BTS as the members have fallen ill with COVID or undergone a surgery, however, they’ve ensured that J-Hope gets some comforting birthday love. J-Hope turns 29 on February 18, and ahead of his birthday, he received strawberries and many gifts from Jin. J-Hope took to his Instagram and shared photos.
J-Hope captioned his post, “I love you, Jin!” In another post, J-Hope shared a photo of a shiny-glass like object, saying that it ‘shines just like his face’.
Meanwhile, V who was diagnosed with COVID recently, took to his social media accounts and responded to anxious ARMY. He shared a photo of him touching eggs and wrote, “I was touched by everyone’s posts.” Other fans sent him posts saying, ‘Let’s fight together’ and V answered, “Oh saved.”
A few days ago, Big Hit released a statement on V’s diagnosis. It read, “V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight.”
The statement continued, “V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”
V had met BTS members on February 12. However, they were wearing masks and no one was in close contact. The statement further mentioned, “There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.”
BTS would be hosting offline concerts in Seoul, in March.
