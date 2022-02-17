BTS’ V is ‘saved’ by ARMY’s love as he recovers from COVID, J-Hope receives gifts from Jin ahead of birthday

It has been a stressful time for BTS as the members have fallen ill with COVID or undergone a surgery, however, they’ve ensured that J-Hope gets some comforting birthday love. J-Hope turns 29 on February 18, and ahead of his birthday, he received strawberries and many gifts from Jin. J-Hope took to his Instagram and shared photos.

J-Hope captioned his post, “I love you, Jin!” In another post, J-Hope shared a photo of a shiny-glass like object, saying that it ‘shines just like his face’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

Meanwhile, V who was diagnosed with COVID recently, took to his social media accounts and responded to anxious ARMY. He shared a photo of him touching eggs and wrote, “I was touched by everyone’s posts.” Other fans sent him posts saying, ‘Let’s fight together’ and V answered, “Oh saved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

A few days ago, Big Hit released a statement on V’s diagnosis. It read, “V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight.”