BTS’ V gets a special birthday gift from fans as they light up Burj Khalifa for their ‘Idol of Idols’. Watch

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V turned 26 on Thursday. On the occasion, his fan club China Baidu Vbar presented him with a special gift. They arranged lighting up of Burj Khalifa with a birthday message for their idol. This makes V the first K-pop artiste to have his photos up on the world’s tallest building.

BTS ARMY and several fans thronged to get a glimpse of the message that read “Idol of Idols. We Purple You!” The three-minute ad had the song “Inner Child”, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7 playing in the backdrop.

The whole world turned into purple to celebrate Taehyung’s birthday 💜#happyvday pic.twitter.com/ZgiSSs5E3D — ♛🎄 (@sceneryfortae) December 30, 2021

A few days back, Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae had posted a click with the Winter Bear singer on his official Instagram handle. This left the fans of both the artistes across the globe curious about an expected tie-up. Many also expressed hope to see V in the second season of Squid Game, which took the world by storm when it debuted on Netflix in September this year. V had made his acting debut in the historical drama Hwarang in 2016.

During an interview with Vogue Korea recently, V spoke on his band BTS’ collaboration with Coldplay this year. “Honestly, it didn’t show in that video, but I recorded the full song when it came out as an English guide. At that time, the Coldplay members praised me by saying I was like a second Chris Martin. That’s why I listened a lot to that guide song I sang,” he said.