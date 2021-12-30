scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 30, 2021
MUST READ

BTS’ V gets a special birthday gift from fans as they light up Burj Khalifa for their ‘Idol of Idols’. Watch

BTS member V's fan club China Baidu Vbar arranged the lighting up of Burj Khalifa with a birthday message for their idol from the Korean pop band.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 30, 2021 9:03:11 pm
bts v burj khalifaV turned 26. (Photos: Twitter/Visual Representative of Kpop V and Instagram/BTS official)

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V turned 26 on Thursday. On the occasion, his fan club China Baidu Vbar presented him with a special gift. They arranged lighting up of Burj Khalifa with a birthday message for their idol. This makes V the first K-pop artiste to have his photos up on the world’s tallest building.

BTS ARMY and several fans thronged to get a glimpse of the message that read “Idol of Idols. We Purple You!” The three-minute ad had the song “Inner Child”, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7 playing in the backdrop.

Also read |BTS’ V protected Jimin from bullies in school, told Big Hit to take him in the band: The VMin friendship

A few days back, Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae had posted a click with the Winter Bear singer on his official Instagram handle. This left the fans of both the artistes across the globe curious about an expected tie-up. Many also expressed hope to see V in the second season of Squid Game, which took the world by storm when it debuted on Netflix in September this year. V had made his acting debut in the historical drama Hwarang in 2016.

During an interview with Vogue Korea recently, V spoke on his band BTS’ collaboration with Coldplay this year. “Honestly, it didn’t show in that video, but I recorded the full song when it came out as an English guide. At that time, the Coldplay members praised me by saying I was like a second Chris Martin. That’s why I listened a lot to that guide song I sang,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement