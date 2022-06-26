BTS: V takes Paris by storm with his swag and plays basketball; J-Hope to drop new album Jack In The Box

BTS on a break, what? The band might have collectively decided to take some time off, but the individual members are churning out something new for ARMY practically every second day. After Jungkook’s Left And Right with Charlie Puth, J-Hope announced the name of his new album, Jack In The Box in a rather psychedelic and colourful video on Instagram. The first single will drop on July 1, and the full album will release on July 15. According to the official announcement, Jack in the Box “supports J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents J-Hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist.” During the FESTA Dinner 2022, J-Hope had mentioned that they would be focussing on solo projects.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” he said. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way,” he said.

While J-Hope prepares for the release of his upcoming album, other BTS members are quite busy too. The second maknae (younger member in Korean) V (born Kim Taehyung) is taking Paris by storm in new photos as he plans to attend the Celine fashion show in the city. His close friend, South Korean star Park Bo-gum is also in the city, along with Blackpink’s Lisa.

After sharing several blurry photos that still won fans over, V posted photos of himself at a restaurant, and trying out a fur coat.

In another video, he tried playing basketball too. ARMY has been in meltdown and have flooded Twitter with photos of V, saying they can’t wait to see him walk the ramp. “He’s so stunning,” one fan wrote.

On the other hand, BTS leader RM is spending some quiet alone time in Switzerland, and doing what he loves best — visiting art museums and sharing photos.