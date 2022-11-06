BTS’ V expected to return to acting amid album hype, overjoyed ARMY wants him to play CEO in romantic drama: ‘We aren’t ready…’

While BTS’ Jin plans to head for military service, the rest have several things in mind before they depart as well. RM is busy with his solo album, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s solos are expected to release next year. Moreover, according to several Korean news outlets, V, who is working hard on his album, is also expected to pursue his acting interests. The vocalist had starred in the historical drama Hwarang: The Warrior Poet in 2016 with close friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.

Of course ARMY is thrilled, and have been trending ‘actor Taehyung is coming’ on Twitter, sharing the news articles. Other fans hope to see him in Squid Game Season 2, as the singer had dressed up in the outfit from the show for one of his concerts. Some said that he would make ‘the best villain’ ever, while others agreed on a CEO in a romantic drama. Officials close to the development had told Korean news outlets that V ‘is working hard’ to release an album with his own details at the end of the year. Apparently, he is also showing a ‘steady interest’ in acting activities as he has developed a special friendship with Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-shik. The stars featured in the variety show, In the Soop: Friendcation this year, where they went on a vacation together. Together, the group with Peakboy refer to themselves as ‘Wooga Squad’, a term that they’re not able to explain to their fans either.

The speculation regarding V’s acting projects comes after it was announced that Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik are in talks for the new reality show, Youn’s Kitchen. Choi Woo Shik’s agency Management SOOP had clarified, “It’s true that [Choi Woo Shik] has received a casting offer for the show, but because he is currently in the midst of filming a drama, he is still in talks.”

V’s military plans are still undecided, as the HYBE CEO said that they would plan schedules according to the artist, and V is still three years younger than Jin, who has reportedly withdrawn his request for delay of military postponement and is expected to enlist this year itself.