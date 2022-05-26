BTS’ V shares first post amid dating rumours with Blackpink’s Jennie; ARMY says ‘Give the man a break, he has had enough…’

Earlier this week, Blinks and ARMY were furious after speculation about V and Jennie dating spread like wildfire. An alleged photo of the two of them in Jeju Island did the rounds, and their fanbases got to work immediately and argued that the photo of V was taken when he was with J-Hope during an episode of In The Soop. While Blackpink’s agency released a vague statement saying, “We have nothing to say,” BTS members and the agency kept quiet on the matter. Recently, V took to Weverse and made his first appearance amid all the chaos surrounding him.

One fan wrote to him, “Taehyung, I miss you!” The vocalist hadn’t been as active as other members lately. V responded with a hello emoji and a heart. Fans commented on the post demanding for clarifications, while others professed their love for him. One wrote, “Give the man a break, he has had enough of controversies.” Another said, “Please take good care of yourself.” Later, V shared a monochrome selfie of himself on Instagram.

However, this isn’t the first time that V has been involved in dating rumours with Blackpink members. Earlier, V ‘accidentally’ followed Jennie on Instagram, right after BTS members had made their debut on Instagram. He later unfollowed her quickly. There’s a separate fanbase for him and Jisoo called ‘Visoo’, as the two have emceed several shows.

BTS is awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. The new album has several old and new such as Yet To Come, Run BTS, Born Singer, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others. It will be released on June 10.