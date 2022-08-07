BTS’ V cries at night as he recalls his ‘disappointing year.’ J-Hope makes surprise cameo in In The Soop Friendcation

August 7, 2022 10:19:56 am
In The Soop: Friendcation got rather real in Episode 3 as the Wooga Squad discussed deep and personal confidences about their lives and career. In the reality series, the squad, comprising South Korean stars Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, BTS’ V, Peakboy and Park Hyung-sik, take a holiday to unwind, relax and spend time with each other.
In the recent episode after a fun-filled night of singing and teasing Choi Woo-shik about his show Our Beloved Summer, BTS’ V (born Kim Taehyung) was found crying under his blankets. His friends were rather perplexed and asked him what had happened. He revealed that the past year was ‘disappointing’. Woo-shik comforted him and said, “The year has passed, everyone has a bad year from time to time.” To encourage him further he said, “Take my good energy!” Considering that BTS had expressed their emotional and physical exhaustion during their Festa Dinner 2022, it seems as if V was possibly echoing the same sentiment, though he did not delve into the details in the episode.
BTS’ rapper J-Hope also made a surprise appearance in the episode, as he video-called V. He greeted the rest of the squad with much cheer, who were happy to see him. “So glad you guys are together, do have fun,” he said. Fans were particularly overjoyed to hear J-Hope, and commented on the BTS brotherhood, as V had made several references to his band members earlier, hinting that he missed them on his trip.
Recently, V, along with Jimin, Jungkook and Jin, collaborated with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg for the song Bad Decisions, which topped the Itunes charts in several countries. V will also return to Run BTS, a reality show for the band, which will air next week.
