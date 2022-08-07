scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

BTS’ V cries at night as he recalls his ‘disappointing year.’ J-Hope makes surprise cameo in In The Soop Friendcation

In the Soop Friendcation: BTS' V recalls his difficult year and the Wooga Squad offers him words of comfort in the recent episode.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 10:19:56 am
BTSIn The Soop: Friendcation streams on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Disney Plus)

In The Soop: Friendcation got rather real in Episode 3 as the Wooga Squad discussed deep and personal confidences about their lives and career. In the reality series, the squad, comprising South Korean stars Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, BTS’ V, Peakboy and Park Hyung-sik, take a holiday to unwind, relax and spend time with each other.

In the recent episode after a fun-filled night of singing and teasing Choi Woo-shik about his show Our Beloved Summer, BTS’ V (born Kim Taehyung) was found crying under his blankets. His friends were rather perplexed and asked him what had happened. He revealed that the past year was ‘disappointing’.  Woo-shik comforted him and said, “The year has passed, everyone has a bad year from time to time.” To encourage him further he said, “Take my good energy!” Considering that BTS had expressed their emotional and physical exhaustion during their Festa Dinner 2022, it seems as if V was possibly echoing the same sentiment, though he did not delve into the details in the episode.

Also Read |BTS’ V defeats Peakboy in games, Park Seo-joon cooks up a storm: In The Soop Friendcation Episode 1 highlights

BTS’ rapper J-Hope also made a surprise appearance in the episode, as he video-called V. He greeted the rest of the squad with much cheer, who were happy to see him. “So glad you guys are together, do have fun,” he said. Fans were particularly overjoyed to hear J-Hope, and commented on the BTS brotherhood, as V had made several references to his band members earlier, hinting that he missed them on his trip.

Recently, V, along with Jimin, Jungkook and Jin, collaborated with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg for the song Bad Decisions, which topped the Itunes charts in several countries. V will also return to Run BTS, a reality show for the band, which will air next week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 10:19:56 am

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Opinion

As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Sri Lanka defers arrival of China ship, go-ahead given hours before Gota fled

Sri Lanka defers arrival of China ship, go-ahead given hours before Gota fled

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement