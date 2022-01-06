scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
BTS’ V makes Billboard history with his song Christmas Tree, ARMY cheers for their ‘King’

BTS' V's song Christmas Tree has debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, making him the first Korean soloist to debut on the chart.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 6, 2022 10:46:11 am
BTS member V debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung (Stage name V) has achieved a new milestone in his career. His song “Christmas Tree” has debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. The song was released as part of the soundtrack for Choi Woo Sik and Kim Dami’s drama, Our Beloved Summer.

With this, V is the first Korean soloist to ever debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart with a solo song. The only other Korean to debut at No. 1 on the chart is BTS’ Suga in collaboration with Juice WRLD. Additionally, V’s “Christmas Tree” also debuted at 79 on the Billboard Top 100 chart, making him the third BTS member to have a solo song on the Billboard, after J-Hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” and Suga’s “Daechwita” and “Girl Of my Dreams”.

BTS ARMY is of course excited, and most of them have flooded Twitter with heart emojis for V, even calling him their “King”. One fan wrote, “Congratulations to King Taehyung! He did it! Top Soloist V!”

Recently, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga recovered from Covid-19 and were released from quarantine.

