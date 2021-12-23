BTS: V says Coldplay called him ‘second Chris Martin’, J-Hope recalls what ‘shook him up mentally’

BTS members recently opened up about their journey, fears and relationship with their fans. The band’s vocalist V pondered on what exactly the band means to their fans who are called ARMY. V said that he was grateful for the enormous amount of love that the septet receives, though he wonders why they get so much appreciation.

Speaking to Vogue Korea, V explained that from being an extrovert, he has now become an introvert. “I don’t think this change is bad. I’ve gotten the power to judge what’s right or wrong. This is because the people around me helped, so I was able to grow. I think I’ll crash frequently in the future and get hurt, but I’m not scared. What’s most important is how I act in that situation,” he said.

V also mentioned that he wants to be close friends with ARMY ‘without any reserves’, as he believes the word ‘communication’ is too formal. Speaking about the band’s collaboration with Coldplay this year, he said, “Honestly, it didn’t show in that video, but I recorded the full song when it came out as an English guide. At that time, the Coldplay members praised me by saying I was like a second Chris Martin. That’s why I listened a lot to that guide song I sang.”

On the other hand, J-Hope spoke about a slump in his career, and how he had to struggle to overcome it. He said that he recently showed his music to a lot of producers and ‘fell into a dilemma’ after their feedback. “I realized that I had chosen a difficult musical direction, and it shook me up mentally. I wanted to resolve it quickly, but it wasn’t coming out the way I wanted, so I felt ashamed and wondered, ‘Is this my limit?’ I’m gradually overcoming this.” J-Hope said that he erased all the songs he had made until now and was starting from scratch.

BTS performed in LA last month, and are now on an ‘extended’ break till early next year.