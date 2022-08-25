BTS’ V stays quiet while furious ARMY and Blinks rubbish dating rumours with Blackpink’s Jennie: ‘Stop spreading hate…’

BTS’ V does not seem to be bothered with quelling the new surge of the rumours that have exploded on the internet, surrounding him and Blackpink’s Jennie. The vocalist (born Kim Taehyung) has set off for the US and is busy sharing videos of him listening to jazz during the flight, while ARMY and Blinks have a collective meltdown on Twitter. Coincidentally, Jennie is also in the US as part of the Blackpink tour.

Recently, a photoshopped image of V and Jennie together in LA began doing the rounds, and fans from both sides furiously proved it was fake. In one photo, Jennie seems to be giving V a haircut. However, another photo of an alleged mirror selfie is doing the rounds—and the warring fan-bases are quickly doing their best to put the rumours to rest. V, on the other hand, who has faced his fair share of link-ups, has not addressed the subject at all and neither has Big Hit agency.

A source from YG Entertainment clarified that Blackpink has a busy schedule ahead in the US. “BLACKPINK will depart from the country on August 25 for the United States and will be busy carrying out their tight schedule, including their performance at the ‘MTV VMAs’ and the promotional activities for their second full-length album.”

Fans are defending the privacy of both the K-Pop stars and one wrote, “Taehyung and Jennie dating isn’t concerning. What’s concerning is the fact that someone is leaking these pictures and violating their privacy.” Another added, “A picture of Tae and Jennie is spreading, again and Jennie is getting a lot of hate, again and now “fans” are using Jennie to distract BTS fans from voting in vmas.” A third noted that BTS keep their personal affairs far away from the eye of the public. “Tae is such a private person. We don’t even know sometimes what BTS are upto. Y’all really think he’d let ppl access pics that easily lol. THIS WHOLE THING IS EDITED! PICS FR CLOUT WAKE UP,” one tweet read.

Either way, V has not responded to the rumours and shared a video of himself on the flight, listening to jazz and making sure that fans heard the music too.

BTS V was recently seen in the Run BTS special episode ‘Telepathy’ where the band members were assessed on how well they know each other. Prior to this, he starred in the reality show, In The Soop: Friendcation with his Wooga Squad, comprising Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy.