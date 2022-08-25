scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

BTS’ V stays quiet while furious ARMY and Blinks rubbish dating rumours with Blackpink’s Jennie: ‘Stop spreading hate…’

BTS' V and Jennie are rumoured to be dating after an alleged photo of them at V's house went viral. ARMY and Blinks have united to quash the rumours.

BTSBTS V and Jennie have been rumoured to be dating (Photos: Instagram/ V, Jennie)

BTS’ V does not seem to be bothered with quelling the new surge of the rumours that have exploded on the internet, surrounding him and Blackpink’s Jennie. The vocalist (born Kim Taehyung) has set off for the US and is busy sharing videos of him listening to jazz during the flight, while ARMY and Blinks have a collective meltdown on Twitter. Coincidentally, Jennie is also in the US as part of the Blackpink tour.

Recently, a photoshopped image of V and Jennie together in LA began doing the rounds, and fans from both sides furiously proved it was fake. In one photo, Jennie seems to be giving V a haircut. However, another photo of an alleged mirror selfie is doing the rounds—and the warring fan-bases are quickly doing their best to put the rumours to rest. V, on the other hand, who has faced his fair share of link-ups, has not addressed the subject at all and neither has Big Hit agency.

A source from YG Entertainment clarified that Blackpink has a busy schedule ahead in the US. “BLACKPINK will depart from the country on August 25 for the United States and will be busy carrying out their tight schedule, including their performance at the ‘MTV VMAs’ and the promotional activities for their second full-length album.”

Also Read |BTS: V says his dream is to be ‘boyfriend photo material’ after Jin reacts to his picture, deletes thread

Fans are defending the privacy of both the K-Pop stars and one wrote, “Taehyung and Jennie dating isn’t concerning. What’s concerning is the fact that someone is leaking these pictures and violating their privacy.” Another added, “A picture of Tae and Jennie is spreading, again and Jennie is getting a lot of hate, again and now “fans” are using Jennie to distract BTS fans from voting in vmas.” A third noted that BTS keep their personal affairs far away from the eye of the public. “Tae is such a private person. We don’t even know sometimes what BTS are upto. Y’all really think he’d let ppl access pics that easily lol. THIS WHOLE THING IS EDITED! PICS FR CLOUT WAKE UP,” one tweet read. 

Either way, V has not responded to the rumours and shared a video of himself on the flight, listening to jazz and making sure that fans heard the music too.

BTS V was recently seen in the Run BTS special episode ‘Telepathy’ where the band members were assessed on how well they know each other. Prior to this, he starred in the reality show, In The Soop: Friendcation with his Wooga Squad, comprising Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 03:14:25 pm
Next Story

Two held for cheating credit card users after illegally accessing email accounts: Delhi police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila, Satwik-Chirag into quarters; Saina falters

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila, Satwik-Chirag into quarters; Saina falters

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
El Salvador's Prez keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan not working

El Salvador's Prez keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan not working

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's daughter Tvisha
Meet Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s daughter Tvisha
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement