BTS: V tells fan to ‘calm down’ after they ask if it ‘hurt when he fell from heaven’; Jungkook has cheeky response to ARMY’s pick-up lines

BTS members are no strangers to marriage proposals and cheesy pick-up lines from the ARMY. They’ve mastered the art of answering such queries with a straight face, or deflecting them with much panache. Recently, V (born Kim Taehyung) responded to numerous posts from ARMY, and one of them included the age-old pick up line, “Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?” V responded, “Wow…wow, calm down!!” Another fan used a similar line on Jungkook, and the Golden Maknae (as ARMY calls him) had a cheeky response. The fan asked, “Jungkook, did your feet hurt, because you keep running in my heart.” Jungkook responded, “That’s why they’re a bit painful…”

Another sent a marriage proposal for Suga to Jungkook and wrote, “Yoongi marry me.” Jungkook answered, “Hi, I am Yoongi.” Jungkook also explained why he changed his Instagram username, which was earlier abcdefghijklmopqrstuvwxyz to Jungkook97. He said that it was too long, and fans expressed that they would like him to change it back. One fan asked Jungkook, a boxing champion, if he has ever had a match with V. Jungkook confidently replied, “He can’t beat me.”

None of the BTS members are in romantic relationships at the moment, despite the numerous prodding by ARMY. RM once did open up about his high-school girlfriend and why they broke up, as ‘she did things’ that upset him very much. “There was a girl that I dated in high school, 4-5 years ago. A relationship is something that you can’t really define. But, to put it into perspective, it is as if a circle and a triangle trying to become a square and we didn’t match well in that process,” he had said.

Recently, the members performed in Seoul after over two years and are all set to perform at the Grammys as well as in Las Vegas in April.