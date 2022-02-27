BTS’ V and RM play around with mirror photography and confuse ARMY with cryptic caption: ‘It happens…’

BTS is back to work, going by RM’s latest photos. The band’s leader shared a photo from what appears to be a practice session, featuring V (born Kim Taehyung), who recently recovered from COVID-19. RM also shared other photos from fans, who had written notes to him calling the rapper a ‘living legend’. RM’s caption left fans confused, as he wrote, “It happens.” Fans commented on the BTS Weverse translation of the photo asking, “What happens?” Others were just glad that V was alright and healthy. “Taehyung is back!” One fan wrote.

Meanwhile, V posted photos of himself looking through music records from the 1970s. In the first photo, the words in neon read ‘Listen’. In another photo, V posed with his friend as they sat on a stage with several instruments, including a drum. In the last photo, V shared the picture of his drink and wrote, “Eat deliciously :) but cutely”, as translated by @BTStranslation_.

V had fans worried initially as he was diagnosed with COVID-19, and was the fifth member of the band to be diagnosed with the virus. After his recovery, he took to Weverse and Instagram and thanked ARMY for ‘their concern’, saying that they were sweet to worry.

Earlier this week, BTS was named the 2021 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, making them the first band to win the award, two years in a row. Their Japanese album BTS, THE BEST topped Japan’s Oricon Year-End Album Chart at the end of 2021.

After their extended break, BTS will hold Permission to Dance on Stage concerts in Las Vegas and Seoul. They’ll be performing in Seoul after almost two years. BTS has also been nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year’s Grammy Awards for their song “Butter”.