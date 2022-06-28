scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
ARMY won over by BTS' V, Park Bo-gum's bromance after their return from Paris

BTS V (born Kim Taehyung) returned to South Korea after attending the Celine show in Paris.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 2:42:00 pm
BTS VBTS V and Park Bo-gum have returned from Paris (Photo: Instagram/ V)

BTS’ V, South Korean star Park Bo-gum and Blackpink’s Lisa have returned to South Korea after taking Paris by storm with their fashion choices.  V (born Kim Taehyung) dutifully informed ARMY on Weverse that he was back in the country and also shared a photo with Park Bo-gum on the runway. ARMY was overjoyed to see their bromance, and V also mentioned that he had around ’50 more photos’ for them.

V also apologised to fans and reporters for quickly getting into the car at the airport and brought back a ‘gift’ for ARMY. The gift included a photo of a starry night and him goofing around. He wrote, “Reporters, ARMY, I’m sorry that I went into the car so quickly. You’ve waited a long time, right? I brought a present.”

Also Read |BTS, kings of chaotic comedy: Zombie invasion, water fights to V’s iconic Snow White; 10 times the K-pop band left ARMY in splits

ARMY took to Twitter and shared photos of V on the airport runway with Bo-gum. One wrote, ” Never thought a single photo can hold this kind of power. Kim Taehyung and Park Bo Gum in one photo…”

Another added, “Bestie vibes, I think Lisa took the photo.” Others wrote about how much they loved his friendship.

While BTS collectively is on a break, the band members have been churning out something for  ARMY everyday. While V is gearing up for his In The Soop spin-off with his Wooga Squad, J-Hope will release his solo album Jack In The Box soon and has been sharing the concept photos. On the other hand, RM appears to have gone for a quiet retreat to Switzerland. Jungkook attended a Seventeen concert and shared several videos on his Instagram story.

