BTS’ V and Jon Batiste bond over music and food after Grammys 2022, Jin comforts ARMY about injury

BTS enthralled ARMY with their electric performance of Butter at the Grammys 2022 — and while they lost the award again, their cheerful posts and videos have been of much solace to fans. BTS’ V shared a series of photos and videos with Grammy winner, Jon Batiste, where they share a couple of laughs. Jon Batiste bagged five awards at the Grammys.

According to the Instagram page BTS Weverse Translation, V taught Jon Batiste how to say hello, nice to meet you, goodbye and I ate well in Korean.

Meanwhile, Jin, who could not perform properly at the Grammys owing to his injured hand, wrote to worried fans, saying, “No my hand doesn’t hurt that much really. I would need to do the surgery again if my hand receives a sudden shock so they helped me to wrap my hand up. If I pretend my hand hurts, people will be more careful about that. Life hacks. No It doesn’t really hurt that much..”

Speaking about losing the Grammy to Doja Cat, BTS leader RM had said, “It’s not like there’s anything we can do about (the results). I mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy. But I think it’s good to be honest about how we feel. We can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good. We can blow off some steam by ourselves for today and feel better tomorrow.” The band also revealed that they could only do one rehearsal for their performance, as two members– J-Hope and Jungkook, had tested positive for COVID and Jin was still recovering from his injury. Suga revealed that this was one of the most ‘nerve-wracking’ performances, as they managed to rehearse only for one day.

Jimin said, “Even if we didn’t get the award, we were able to try at the award once again because of our ARMY, and it was honorable and meaningful to us. Towards ARMY, I had this big thought in my mind, that we could repay them by receiving the award… that’s why it was quite sad.” RM added, “We have no regrets, we gave our best.” The boys received a standing ovation for their performance.

BTS will now perform four concerts in Las Vegas. They will perform their show at Permission To Dance On Stage at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.