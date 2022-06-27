scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
BTS’ V hugs Eddie Redmayne before Celine Men’s Show in Paris, vocalist blows kisses to screaming ARMY. Watch

BTS's V, Park Bo-gum and Blackpink's Lisa are at the Celine fashion show in Paris. V met Eddie Redmayne at the show and the two exchanged a hug.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 3:10:42 pm
BTS V meets Eddie Redmayne

BTS’ V has been taking France by storm with his swag and fashion sense. The vocalist, along with Blackpink’s Lisa and South Korean star Park Bo-gum are in Paris for the Celine fashion show and have been serving up some glam for their fans everyday. Recently, V (born Kim Taehyung) met up with Eddie Redmayne in Paris. The two stars exchanged a hug, and photos went viral online.

At Hedi Slimane’s show, V wore a leather jacket and leather pants set, with a shirt adorned with sequins. Lisa was clad in a backless top and shorts set and Park Bo-gum went all black with his outfit. The trio greeted ARMY and Blinks outside the venue, and V blew a kiss to his fans too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tae_windprince

There was loud commotion and screaming at the set when fans saw him leaving the venue too:

Fans can be heard chanting Kim Taehyung’s name:

A photo of Park Bo-gum, Lisa and V at the show:

Earlier, V posted photos of himself at different locations in Paris. In another video, he tried playing basketball too.

While BTS collectively is on a break, the band members have been giving something new for ARMY everyday. While V leaves all impressed in Paris, J-Hope will release his solo album Jack In The Box soon. On the other hand, RM appears to have gone for a quiet retreat to Switzerland. However, the rapper seems to have made his way to Paris, and ARMY is hoping for photos of RM and V together.

