Dating rumours of BTS’ V and Blackpink’s Jennie hit a crescendo, ARMY-Blinks prove latest ‘leaked’ photo is edited

The noise surrounding BTS’ V and Blackpink’s Jennie is reaching a crescendo, fuelled further by the silence from BTS’s agency, HYBE. In the past month, there has been onslaught of alleged ‘leaked’ photos of the K-Pop stars in the US. The suspicion was heightened when Jennie went for a Blackpink tour and V later took off to the States, though he returned in a couple of days. The agencies have stopped trying to douse the fire, while both the fandoms, Blinks and ARMY, continue to be at loggerheads on Twitter, and others are busy proving that the photos are fake.

The anger knew no bounds when one of the recent photos showed V with Jennie—when actually the original photo had featured him and his close friend, Choi Woo-shik. Fans quickly called it out and brought out the real picture of Choi Woo-shik and V, and demanded that such lies should not be spread. “Grow up and stop being desperate,” one tweet read. Others found it entirely funny and laughed at the attempts of editing the photos. Another photo that spurred the scandal further was when Jennie was seen with a similar cap to V’s cap, and of course, many fans found another reason to support the theory, saying that the stars were ‘not even hiding it anymore’. Some fans found the theory entirely far-fetched and wrote, “Yes because a person who is dating V has to wear a white cap?”

자신이 해커라 주장한 최초 유포자(구르미 하리보)가 올린 첫 사진은 명백한 합성입니다 원본 사진을 첨부합니다 200122 (왼쪽 원본) 최ㅇㅅ 배우 인스타그램 게시물 속 뷔

200414 (왼쪽 원본) 제니 인스타그램 스토리#taehyung #뷔 #jennie #제니 pic.twitter.com/TEStKyBVEa — 이지금 (@bing18859) September 5, 2022

However, others are more concerned about the invasion of privacy and the constant threats to both parties. ARMY took to social media and have been trending ‘Please protect Taehyung’, while the Blinks have been requesting YG Entertainment to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, V and Jennie have not commented on the matter yet, despite the constant meltdowns by both fandoms. While Jennie is busy with her upcoming Blackpink tour, V has the Busan concert in the works along with the BTS band members.