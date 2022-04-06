BTS V addresses his whispered conversation with Olivia Rodrigo, calls it ‘important business’: ‘Didn’t even use English’

BTS V’s smooth whisper to Olivia Rodrigo, ahead of the band’s performance at Grammys dominated ARMY discourse on Twitter for a while. Before he went on stage, V, born Kim Taehyung, walked over to Olivia in true James Bond style, handed over a card and whispered to her.

Recently, on Weverse, V revealed what he whispered to her. A fan asked, “Taehyung, what did you whisper to Rodrigo? It was an awesome scene…” V responded, “Just important business. We know each other well right. I didn’t even use English.” Other fans asked about his reaction to BTS losing the Grammy to Doja Cat. V mentioned that he cried.

Earlier, V had shared some photos and videos with Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste, who took home five trophies that night.

BTS’s summer single Butter was nominated at the Grammy’s. In a V Live, the band admitted that they were upset and disappointed about not winning the award, but however, would continue doing their best. RM had said, “It’s not like there’s anything we can do about (the results). I mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy. But I think it’s good to be honest about how we feel. We can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good. We can blow off some steam by ourselves for today and feel better tomorrow.” The band also revealed that they could only do one rehearsal for their performance, as two members– J-Hope and Jungkook, had tested positive for COVID and Jin was still recovering from his injury. Suga revealed that this was one of the most ‘nerve-wracking’ performances, as they managed to rehearse only for one day.

Meanwhile, BTS has four concerts in Las Vegas to look forward to. They will perform their show Permission To Dance On Stage at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.