BTS to release online concert series Bang Bang Con

K-Pop band BTS has announced a new online concert series, Bang Bang Con, which will give fans a chance to watch the group’s past concerts and fan meets from around the world. The eight-part series will stream online over the weekend of April 18-19 on BTS’ official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

According to Billboard, the series will be available to stream for free.





The Korean band recently postponed their worldwide Map of the Soul tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

