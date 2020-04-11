BTS to release online concert series Bang Bang Con

K-Pop band BTS has announced a new online concert series, Bang Bang Con, which will give fans a chance to watch the group’s past concerts and fan meets from around the world. The eight-part series will stream online over the weekend of April 18-19 on BTS’ official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.
According to Billboard, the series will be available to stream for free.
BTS Concert At Home
🔍BANG.BANG.CON🔎
Here’s the streaming lineup! See you soon! #BANGBANGCON #BTS_concert_at_home #GetyourARMYBOMBready #HYYHonStage #HYYHonStageEpl #WingsTour #WingsFinalCon #LYSeoul #Redbullet_AYO_WhoAmI #Muster3PurpleYou #Muster4ARMYBOMBangel pic.twitter.com/3lzXO9LiC5
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) April 10, 2020
The Korean band recently postponed their worldwide Map of the Soul tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.