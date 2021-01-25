BTS to release BE (Essential Edition) in February

South Korean K-Pop group BTS is all set to release BE (Essential Edition) on February 19. The album is the second edition of the BE album. Earlier, a deluxe edition was unveiled in November last year. The album includes the same songs that were in the deluxe edition: “Life Goes On”, “Fly To My Room”, “Blue & Grey”, “Skit”, “Telepathy”, “Dis-ease”, “Stay” and “Dynamite”.

However, the release of BE (Essential Edition) will be preceded by surprise gifts for fans that will be revealed one by one. The album reportedly “encapsulates BTS’ deepest appreciation towards their fans who have stood by every milestone.”

BE is the ninth album by BTS. The K-Pop group received a Grammy nomination last year in the best pop duo/group performance category for “Dynamite”.

“Dynamite”, BTS’ first English-only single, premiered in August on YouTube. Its music video went on to become the most-watched video on the site in the first 24 hours by clocking 86.4 million views, beating Blackpink’s “How You Like That”, which had garnered 86.3 million views in a day.

The BE album also gave BTS their fifth No.1 position on the Billboard 200 list.