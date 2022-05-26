BTS to meet US President Joe Biden, band will discuss Anti-Asian hate crimes

K-Pop band BTS will soon visit the White House to meet US President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month. The exact dates of the meeting are yet to be announced.

In a statement, the White House said, “President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities. President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

BTS leader RM also penned a post mentioning that the band would be going to America. The post on Weverse roughly translates to, “That happened. But as I’m going for a good cause, I’ll go and come back well. I have only seen the White House from afar. But now we’re entering it…”

Earlier, BTS collaborated with UNICEF for Love Myself, which is an anti-violence campaign. In 2021, they performed at the United Nations General Assembly. They promised to help promote U.N. goals for 2030, which includes ending extreme poverty, preserving the planet and achieving gender equality.

“Every choice we make is the beginning of change, not the end,” RM, the band’s leader, had said.

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has earned global recognition for its self-produced music and activism, which also includes publicly calling out anti-Asian racism. The band has topped the Billboard Hot 100s chart several times and won several awards. They also received two Grammy nominations.

Meanwhile, BTS’s new album Proof will release on June 10.