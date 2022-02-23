BTS to host concert in Las Vegas after Grammys, ARMY imagines the ‘energy’ if they win award: ‘We should be scared…’

Much to the excitement of ARMY, BTS has announced another concert. The septet will perform in Las Vegas for the Permission To Dance On Stage concert. The Permission to Dance On Stage began in October 2021 with a fully online concert, held at the Seoul Olympic Stadium without an audience owing to the pandemic. Later, BTS performed at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for four nights, from November 27 to 28 and December 1 to 2.

After the announcement that BTS will perform in Seoul in March, the band’s agency Big Hit released a statement that the band would perform in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium, from April 8 to 9 and April 15 to 16. The Grammys would be taking place on April 3 in Las Vegas, and BTS is expected to arrive for the grand award show as well. The band has been nominated at the Grammys for the second year in a row.

ARMY is over the moon, and have taken to Twitter to express their happiness. One fan wrote, “And if BTS wins Grammy… Imagine the amount of energy they’re going to put in their Las Vegas concerts few days later….. Yeah we should be very scared for our lives..” Another tweeted, “Ok so BTS is gonna hold a 4 day concert in Las Vegas after the Grammy’s ?!! How more broke can I feel? But i smell the world tour coming??” A third wrote, “Even though we won’t be there, we will in other ways. #BTSARMY is a very giving Family. You know we share. This is probably that one time where the old adage will not apply. What Happens In Vegas, Will Not Stay In Vegas. Especially if it has anything to do with #BTS.”

BTS has been on a break for the past few months. Much to the worry of fans, Jimin, RM, Suga, V and Jin had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but they all recovered within days.