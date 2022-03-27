BTS to collaborate with Snoop Dogg, rapper says ‘it’s a vibe’

Much to the joy of BTS ARMY and fans of Snoop Dogg, a collaboration between the two musical sensations is in the works. During the American Song Contest red carpet on Monday, Snoop Dogg confirmed the news.

Talking to The AV Club, Snoop said, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official, like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Earlier in January, Snoop Dogg told Mogul Podcast that he had received a request from the K-pop band for a collaboration. “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that,” he added. ARMY took to social media and expressed their excitement at how ‘far’ the K-Pop has come. “Basically we are getting BTS x snoop Dogg Collab, jimin ost, hope world 2, RM3, KTH1, BTS cb, 4 concerts borahae troops we are book and busy,” one wrote. Another one tweeted, “BTS really went from jamming to young, wild and free as graduation song to having a collab with Snoop Dogg himself. THEY’VE COME SO FAR.”

BTS will perform at the Grammys, followed by a Las Vegas concert soon after in April.