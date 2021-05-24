BTS to celebrate eighth anniversary with virtual fan event Muster Sowoozoo: ‘Looking forward to spend some time with ARMY’

After gifting fans their latest English single “Butter”, popular South-Korean K-Pop group BTS on Saturday shared that they would be marking their eighth anniversary with a live streaming event called Muster Sowoozoo.

The virtual event will be held on June 13, while its world tour version is said to take place on June 14.

Jin, one of the members of BTS, said in the announcement video, “We are working hard to prepare a great performance, ARMY. So, please look forward to it.” Jungkook added, “I am looking forward to spend some time with the ARMY.”

The details regarding tickets will be made available on BTS’ official site, and social media handles in the coming days, their record label announced.

For the uninitiated, BTS Muster is a fan event that the wildly popular music band hosts every year. During the event, they perform some of their smash hits. Pre-pandemic, BTS Muster used to be a physical event. With the fan event taking a virtual form this year, fans from across the globe will be able to participate in it.

With “Butter”, many are hopeful that BTS might finally clinch the Grammy award. The seven-member boy band was nominated for its first Grammy last year for their English track “Dynamite”. However, they did not win the coveted trophy.