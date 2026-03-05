BTS The Comeback Live: Netflix drops first official trailer, here’s when ARIRANG celebration will stream live in India

After a nearly four-year musical hiatus, BTS will release a new album on March 20, titled ARIRANG. In order to celebrate the occasion, the septet — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and j-hope — will reunite for a special comeback performance, which will be streamed live across the world on Netflix.

On Thursday, Netflix India dropped the first teaser of BTS The Comeback Live. The video starts with BTS announcing their hiatus in 2022. “The BTS ARMY will have to wait a while to see their favourite band again,” says the voiceover. A couple of ARMY members saying, “Tough day, heartbreaking day,” and “a part of my soul just died” follow.

BTS then enter the Gwanghwamun Square, located in central Seoul, South Korea, where the boy band is all set to regroup and celebrate the release of their fifth album. “I felt that each and every one of us was evolving in some way,” says one of them. “Seven together, we can do anything. Keep swimming,” adds another.

The live concert will be Netflix’s first-ever globally livestreamed event broadcast from Korea. ARMY members in India can catch the livestreaming of BTS The Comeback only on Netflix on March 21 at 4:30 pm IST.

About ARIRANG

ARIRANG will explore the group’s identity, roots and evolution. On Tuesday, BTS shared the 14-track sequence of songs from their comeback album across social media platforms, stating that the set will kickstart with the song “Body to Body”, followed by other titles like “Hooligan”, “Aliens”, “FYA”, “2.0”, “No 29”, and “SWIM”.

Celebrations to continue

Following the live performance, Netflix will premiere BTS: The Return, a feature-length documentary, on March 27. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen, the documentary offers behind-the-scenes access to the band’s reunion and the making of their comeback album. After the album release, BTS will embark on the Arirang World Tour (2026-2027), spanning 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. This marks the group’s first headline performances since their 2021–22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.

Why were BTS on a hiatus?

All seven members of BTS were tasked with completing South Korea’s mandatory military service. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

Story continues below this ad

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.

Also Read — ‘This is my last video’: Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal, UK07 Rider, accuses parents of ‘torture’ after inter-caste wedding, says he tried to end life

BTS tiered their enlistments, giving ample time for its members to focus on solo projects while the group was on a break. Jin, the oldest member, was the first to enlist in 2022. He was also the first to be discharged, in June 2024. In June last year, Suga was the last group member to be released from his duties as a social service agent, an alternative to serving in the military that he reportedly chose because of a shoulder injury. The other six served in the army.