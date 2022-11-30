scorecardresearch
BTS makes history at MAMA Awards 2022, Suga and J-Hope win big

BTS bagged several awards at the MAMA Awards 2022 show. J-Hope was the only member who attended the ceremony and he performed on several hit tracks.

BTSBTS won big at MAMA Awards 2022 (Photo: Instagram/ Big Hit Official)

BTS won big at The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2022. Apart from winning Worldwide Fan’s Choice, they also bagged the award for Album of The Year with their anthology album Proof. They bagged the award for Best Male Group in a category that featured Seventeen, TXT, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and ENHYPEN. Suga and PSY’s “That That” won Best Collaboration. The band also snagged the Worldwide Icon of the Year award. It was almost BTS vs BTS in the MAMA nominations, as J-Hope’s “Rush Hour” with Crush was up against Suga’s “That That” in Best Collaboration. J-Hope bagged the award for Most Popular Male Artist. The rapper, who released his album Jack in The Box this year, also made a stylish red-carpet appearance. He also snagged an accolade for Culture & Style. He also made an emotional phone call to Jin, and made him speak to ARMY.

During the ceremony, J-Hope performed his song “Future” as well. BTS band leader RM took to Instagram and shared a video of J-Hope performing asking him to increase the volume. On the other hand, Seventeen won the award for Best Dance performance for their song, “Hot”. Blackpink won the award for Best Female Group. Popular singer IU also bagged awards at the show.

BTS would be pursuing their mandatory military service beginning with Jin, who is expected to be in the boot camp by December 13. The schedules of the other members are not decided as yet, as they are yet to release their albums. RM will release Indigo on December 2, which comprises 10 tracks.

