BTS’ Suga surprises fans with electric ‘That That’ performance at PSY’s concert, ARMY screams ‘Yoongi marry me’

BTS’ Suga (born Min Yoongi) gave his fans a special surprise when he decided to make an appearance at PSY’s Summer Swag 2022 concert in Seoul, and joined him for their hit collaboration That That. And that was enough for the crowds to scream Marry Me Yoongi, as Suga danced with full zest to That That and even dropped the mic, making fans recall his epic Mic Drop performances where he would throw the mic after he was done.

That That was produced by Suga and swept both domestic and international music charts in April.

Check out the video of That That:

Fans haven’t been able to stop trending ‘Yoongi’ since last night. They discussed the crowd’s loud screams on Suga’s entrance and his interactions with PSY. One wrote, “The screams for Min Yoongi, his energy, performance, cute interaction with PSY, god I’m going insane here.” Another added, “yoongi performing that that with psy with 6722x level of confidence knowing that HE is currently the MOST EXPENSIVE Korean artist right now.” Yet another mentioned, “Min Yoongi appearing by surprise on stage really insane like why he tryna kill people rn.” Of course it all boils down to ARMY and BTS’ favourite inside joke, “I would also appear like that on stage if he appeared. Marry Me Yoongi!”

During the April 30 episode of Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything), PSY opened up about That That. As quoted by Soompi, PSY said, “One day, I got a text message from an unknown number. It said, ‘Hi, this is Suga. I’d like to talk to you about something.’ So we met up. (Suga) is a great performer, of course, but he’s also really good at writing music. He’s produced songs for IU and Heize before. So he’d produced lots of songs for other stars before, and he told me that he wanted to top off his producing project by giving me a song.”

“That’s when he brought me the instrumental for (That That). Suga’s the one who produced that beat. He asked me, ‘Could you possibly sing this song?’ and I said, ‘It wouldn’t even have to be this. What wouldn’t I be willing to sing [if you produced it]? I’m in!’ So we kept talking back and forth like this and working on the song together, and he wound up featuring on the song. I’d really like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to him,” PSY had added at the time.