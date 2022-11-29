scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

BTS’ Suga announces new show Suchwita with ‘mystery guest’, ARMY identifies RM immediately: ‘We recognise members by their thumbs’

In the new video, Suga and RM have a discussion over drinks. In a hilarious twist, the editors attempted to hide RM's identity by placing an ice cube over his face, leaving fans in splits.

BTSBTS RM will feature as a guest in Suga's new show (Photos: Instagram/ Big Hit)

BTS’ Suga announced his new drinking show, Suchwita, where the title is inspired by his hit Daechwita. The teaser dropped on Monday evening where Suga is joined by a ‘mystery man’ but ARMY instantly recognised RM by his basic face-cut. In the new video, Suga and RM have a discussion over drinks. In a hilarious twist, the editors attempted to hide RM’s identity by placing an ice cube over his face, leaving fans in splits.

Also Read |BTS, the seven boys who revolutionised K-Pop: Their story of blood, sweat and tears

ARMY went wild with a meme-fest on Twitter. One fan wrote, “There was really no need to hide his face.” Another added, “Big Hit thinking they being mysterious ends me….” A third added, “my new favorite thing is bh trying to hide namjoon’s identity but also letting us hear his voice and see the bottom of his face like???? THAT IS THE MOST RECOGNIZABLE MAN.”

Another added, “So Yoongi will have his drinking show “Suchwita” and his 1st guest will be Namjoon who is his best friend for over 12 years… and the way hybe tried to hide joon face by only showing his dimple smile as if we are not able to recognize bts by only looking at their thumbs.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Meanwhile, RM is ready with his solo album Indigo, which will release this week on December 2. The rapper had unveiled the track list that featured 10 songs, leading to more curiosity and excitement surrounding his album. On the other hand, Suga is expected to release his album next year as well. Their military service schedules have not been announced as yet, though they are expected to return in 2025 as a band. The eldest member Jin would enlist by December 13, and head to the military base next month.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 04:26:26 pm
Next Story

Scientists hunt for the second-closest supermassive black hole

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close