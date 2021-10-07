BTS: When Suga shut down haters alleging lip-syncing during concert with one move, watch video

The K-Pop band BTS might be a global sensation today, but it hasn’t been an easy journey, to say the least. The septet has faced more than their fair share of trolling, even receiving death threats. At one point after a concert in 2017, they were accused of lip-syncing, with haters alleging that it was impossible for them to sing and dance at the same time. The hate on Twitter went viral, with many prominent handles accusing them as well. However, the band didn’t address the situation directly, but they found another way to shut down haters.

During the BTS performance of Mic Drop at the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun on December 25, instead of rapping his line, Suga just paused and looked at the camera with a rather telling look, proving that the vocals were not fake. The video was a rage, and ARMY applauded Suga for his ‘savagery’. The epic moment happens at 1:21 in the video.

This isn’t the first time that Suga has hit back at haters in his own way. During a press conference, when faced with a query about plagiarism, Suga interjected when RM was talking and gave a firm, but polite answer to the reporter, saying that the agency was working on the case, and they’ll let him know.

BTS have had a great 2021 with their songs “Butter”, “Permission To Dance” and “My Universe” occupying the top spot on Billboard Hot 100.