BTS: Suga recovers from COVID-19, Big Hit says he will now return to daily activities soon

Good news for BTS ARMY, Suga has recovered from COVID-19. The band’s agency, Big Hit put out a statement mentioning that the rapper would be returning to his daily activities soon, and did not exhibit any particular symptoms during quarantine. He was diagnosed with COVID on December 24.

Big Hit’s statement read, “Hello, this is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19, and his quarantine has concluded as of today (January 3) at noon. Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities.”

The statement continued, “Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concern for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.”

Big Hit concluded, “We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow health care guidelines. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, fans are hoping for a quick recovery for the leader RM, as well as Jin who were also diagnosed with COVID. However, the boys have kept fans spirits up with their numerous posts and banter on Instagram and Weverse. RM and Jin had earlier said that they were doing well, and not to worry.