BTS’ Suga goes ‘all out’ as he slaps PSY in new behind-the-scenes footage from That That

As BTS Suga (Min Yoon-gi) and PSY song That That continues to climb the charts, the Gangnam Style rapper shared a behind-the-scenes video where the two artists have a blast while practising their dance steps and the viral slap scene. In the video, PSY compliments Suga after he joins them on sets. He told the rapper, “Lookin’ so good I couldn’t recognise you.” In another clip, Suga helps PSY to stand up after they filmed their fight scene, where Suga pretends to slap PSY several times. Suga says, “I went all out.”

In the now viral scene, Suga holds an injured PSY. Speaking about this, PSY says, “When Yoon-gi’s doing this part, I’d like him to not look down but look up at the sky and cry, just drenched in sadness.” As Suga tried the expression, PSY said, “Yeah, just like that.”

In another part of the video, PSY leaves Suga doubling up in laughter with his dance sequence. Suga then said, “I legit just burst into laughter.” PSY asked, “Caught you all by surprise, no?” At the end of the video, PSY complimented Suga’s dancing, and said, “You’ll most definitely be dancing at the age of 40. And on that day, I’ll tease you.” Suga replied, “As long as my body allows me to, I think I’d be dancing.” Later, Suga said, Even at 40, I’ll have to go on tour and perform at concerts,” and added, “I hope that PSY’s That That will be a huge hit.” At the end of the video, the two K-Pop sensations shared a hug.

During an episode of Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything), PSY revealed how Suga got in touch with him. As quoted by Soompi, PSY said, “One day, I got a text message from an unknown number. It said, ‘Hi, this is Suga. I’d like to talk to you about something.’ So we met up. (Suga) is a great performer, of course, but he’s also really good at writing music. He’s produced songs for IU and Heize before. So he’d produced lots of songs for other stars before, and he told me that he wanted to top off his producing project by giving me a song.”