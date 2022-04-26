BTS’ Suga turns producer for Gangnam Style singer PSY’s ‘That That’, ARMY is certain it’s going to be a ‘masterpiece’

Much to the excitement of ARMY, BTS’ Suga has turned producer for PSY’s latest single “That That”. PSY on Tuesday shared a teaser of the music video, in which the Gangnam Style singer, wearing a cowboy outfit, runs through a Wild West-esque town. That That is the title of PSY’s upcoming album as well.

Suga also shared the teaser on Instagram. ARMY is overjoyed of course, and cannot wait. One fan wrote, “It feels like Yoongi is living a double life. Suga of BTS vs prod Suga of BTS Suga vs Agust D When does he has the time?!”

Another fan wrote, “Suga produced a PSY TITLE TRACK!!!! I’m sure it’s gonna be fire PROD SUGA IS BACK Y’ALL!” Other fans are sure it’s going to be another “masterpiece”. Meanwhile, many fans are still recovering from the news of BTS announcing their upcoming album, as well as Jimin’s OST. One fan wrote, “The dramatic sitcom pause moment we got going on, because who would have thought 9 days after they’ve dramatically announced their comeback in the stadium, out of all things we’ll be getting Prod SUGA, like the unpredictability in BTS’s radio silence is just insane.”

BTS has been on a roll this month with their smooth performance of “Butter” at the Grammys, as well as their four-day concert in Las Vegas. Recently, Jimin’s OST With You for the series Our Blues broke several records. Fans are now awaiting the release of the band’s next album on June 10.