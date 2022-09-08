BTS Suga on his electrifying That That stage performance with PSY, says he is more comfortable with his seven members: ‘It really feels different…’

BTS’ Suga’s surprise appearance during the Summer Swag concert with PSY was something ARMY won’t forget in a hurry. The rapper performed his song That That with full swag and charisma and was greeted with screams and cheers. In a new behind-the-scenes video, Suga revealed that he was excited to perform on stage as it had been a while. He also admitted that this concert was entirely different from the ones he had with his members.

In the clip, Suga says, “It’s going to be fun. How long has it been? I haven’t performed since Las Vegas. I did some other external works but I never performed on stage. I thought it’d be nice to perform.” He was also excited as this was a different vibe. “We’re going to have to see how the vibe is like. It’s really different from our concerts so I think I’ll learn a lot. 35,000 people, all standing. I can’t really tell what it’s going to look like. So I think it’ll be completely different. I’ll see what it’s like.”

yoongi: "i feel much more comfortable when there's 7 of us together"

As he headed to the stage, a rather nervous Suga admitted that he was used to being with his members and had not ever done this before. “It really feels different. I feel much more comfortable when there’s seven of us together,” he said. He even felt rather awkward with the way he had to exit the concert. “We always left through this door after our concerts. It feels weird to go out this way during someone else’s concert,” he said.

In June, BTS said that they would be on a temporary break from concerts, while pursuing their own solo careers. While the band members have individually kept ARMY engaged with new albums or catchy singles, they’ve always mentioned how much they miss performing and being with each other and doing group activities. During each of their Vlogs, all of them mentioned that they were not used to doing fan interactions or promotional activities alone.