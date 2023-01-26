scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Videos of Suga arriving at the event while ARMY thronged a Paris bridge in the cold are doing the rounds on social media. Suga, calmly waved at the paparazzi and fans, and posed before he went inside.

BTS’ Suga takes Paris by storm as he attends fashion show in the midst of screaming ARMY, marriage proposals
In the next round of BTS’s takeover of the fashion world, Suga (born Min Yoongi) arrived in Paris for Valentino’s latest collection in the midst of much celebratory cheer. The rapper-producer, who was recently announced as Valentino’s latest brand ambassador and Valentino DiVas, attended Valentino’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli in Paris. Videos of him arriving at the event while ARMY thronged a Paris bridge in the cold are doing the rounds on social media. Suga, calmly waved at the paparazzi and fans, and posed before he went inside.

Suga took the front row with other celebrities, including Anne Hathaway, Charlie XCX and Sam Smith. ARMY couldn’t help but be amused at how Suga pointedly looked away  when a model, wearing revealing clothes, walked the ramp. One fan wrote, “Yoongi, you can look now, don’t worry.” As it’s a well-known joke that Suga finds marriage proposals wherever he goes, regardless of the situation, one fan shared a video of a model walking in a wedding dress and wrote, “They be wearing wedding dresses, but you know it’s Min Yoongi who gets the proposals.” There were also fans standing in the crowd at the bridge, holding up ‘Yoongi Marry Me’ placards.

Earlier, J-Hope and Jimin had attended the Paris Fashion Week and were seen at the Dior show together. J-Hope also attended the Louis Vuitton and Menswear’s Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show. Fans were rather morose that J-Hope and Suga narrowly missed each other in Paris.

