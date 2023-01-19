BTS’ Suga expresses love for his members, recalls the ‘scary’ meltdown after break announcement: ‘Why is the world telling us…’

BTS rapper Suga, known to be famously reserved about his emotions, expressed his love for his team during a conversation with Big Bang’s Taeyang. Suga didn’t hold himself back in his latest episode of Suchwita, where he expressed pride for Jimin and how hard he worked for his recent collaboration Vibe, with Taeyang. The rapper recalled that Jimin kept pushing himself despite his pain of muscle cramps.

Suga also spoke about the furore that erupted after the band announced that they had to go on a break, and the several assumptions that began to spread, saying they had broken up and quit as a team. “We look coolest as a team…I really love them so much. Since I’m a part of it, I love BTS as a fan as well. We’re brothers. I think it was in June, some content of us just drinking together was aired. People said the team was breaking up and going on hiatus. It wasn’t like that at all, we were just going on a break, due to unavoidable reasons. But when people were saying those things, the whole situation felt so scary. Why is the world telling us to take a permanent break?”

Yoongi talking about how he loves his team and they’re brothers he even talked about June 13 :( pic.twitter.com/4GFbyoIbhp — Shru⁷ (slow) (@bangtinyboyys) January 18, 2023

Suga also spoke fondly about the rest of his members, especially Jimin and Jungkook. Talking about Jimin’s latest track Vibe, Suga said, “Jimin practiced really hard. I was really surprised. He was at the practice studio, I would come and watch. He gets muscle cramps easily, but he said that he would practice no matter what.” During the course of the conversation, Suga also talked about how Jungkook has a natural talent for everything he does.

While fans anxiously await news of Jimin’s solo album in February, Suga’s album is in the works too, though there has been no update regarding the release date as yet. The rapper turns 30 in March, and it is yet to be decided whether he will pursue his mandatory military service or not, as he had suffered a shoulder injury years ago.