BTS: When Suga said he suffers everyday because of Jimin, was scared by his declaration of love

BTS’s Jimin and Suga bicker like a married couple, as ARMY has duly noted and documented, going by the numerous videos. ‘Yoonmin’ as they’ve been termed, squabble over several issues, probably because they have contrasting personalities. Their arguments and conversations never fail to leave ARMY in splits, because all said and done, there’s no doubt that Suga has a soft spot for the Maknae (Korean term used for younger brothers) line, even if he appears cynical and annoyed with them.

During a compilation of ‘Yoonmin’ moments, in one scene Suga gets exasperated with Jimin and says, “I suffer every day because of Jimin.” Jimin responds, “Everyone knows that it’s not true. No one will believe you.” In a later shot of both of them in the car, Jimin says, “If it wasn’t for Suga, I would be funnier.” Suga sadly says, “Jimin treats me like this everyday. I’m so tired of it. Seriously, he doesn’t stop. I get so tired of it. I’m very sad.”

Jimin’s heart seems to melt and he says, “I actually love you hyung (term for older brother).” Suga responds, “He’s pretending, now I know the truth. Jimin hates me.” Jimin inches closer to Suga, “I like you, hyung.” Suga nervously edges away and says, “Please stop, you’re scaring me.” Going by ARMY’s numerous posts and threads, Suga just appears to be annoyed all the time, when he actually is ‘quite a softie’, as fans have noted.

Meanwhile, BTS, who recently swept away awards at the European Music Awards 2021, is prepping for their LA concert, which is at the end of the month.