BTS: Suga says he made rage and inferiority complex his ‘weapons’, promises to be in band ’till he dies’

The K-Pop band BTS completed eight years in 2021—a feat that is rare for most K-pop bands. The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jimin have often reflected on their tumultuous journey to fame, and how despite achieving their numerous milestones at such young ages, they work hard to remain grounded and humble.

The members opened up to Vogue Korea, about their journey till now. Suga, who is an accomplished rapper, explained how rage guided him with his first mixtape, and later he realised that he could no longer use that energy to move forward. “I was someone who made rage and my inferiority complex into my weapons but I think it was around 2018 when my self-destructive rage started to lose its effect.” When asked what he has gained in the past eight years, he answered happiness, saying that it’s not material things that give him joy, but small things. However, on things he has lost, he answered, normalcy.

Regarding the future, he said that he thinks will be in BTS ’till he dies’. ” I’m often asked how I’d like to try producing [a group]. But I don’t think I’d be able to. I don’t have that much responsibility to be responsible for someone else. I just like BTS.”

The 2020 pandemic was hard on BTS members. Jimin told Vogue that two years was longer than what he expected it to be, and that he ‘reached a plateau’, as he could not perform in stage or receive feedback from the audience. “Everything felt unreal and like a rehearsal, even when I worked hard,” he said.

On the other hand, Jin opened up about himself, saying that he honestly felt ‘that he was nothing special’. “I’m nothing special, and I’m someone who doesn’t particularly excel at anything. Though people around me don’t think of me that way at all… if I even start to say something like this, they’ll say, ‘How can you say that? You’ve accomplished amazing things.’ But I still have a hard time accepting that. If someone were to ask me what sets me apart from other people, I wouldn’t have much to say other than ‘I’m a member of BTS,” he said. Jin, who often jokes about being ‘Worldwide Handsome’ addressed it in the interview and said that it’s a joke he enjoys making for laughs. “There are people more handsome than I am, and lots of people who sing and dance better than I do.” He added that as people see him better ‘than he really is’, he works doubly hard to live up to how they see him.