BTS’ Suga broke down after seeing his parents attend his concert for 1st time, watch emotional video

The K-pop band BTS might be a global sensation today, but their path to towering fame and success hasn’t been a cakewalk. Their journey faced several roadblocks, including their own parents who didn’t agree with their choices of becoming musicians and record producers. In fact, when the eldest rapper Suga saw his parents at his concert back in 2016, he broke down in tears and bowed, as his passion had finally been recognised. It was the first time his parents had attended his concert.

While BTS’s emotional moments have always left fans in tears, this particular clip of Suga at the concert never fails to wring ARMY’s hearts. Jimin comforts him in the video, while Suga continues to cry.

In an old interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper revealed that his parents had never understood rap, as it ‘wasn’t part of the music they listened to’. “My parents didn’t understand rap. They are a generation apart from myself, and they never listened to rap; it wasn’t part of the music that they listened to. So it’s only natural they were against what I was doing. And, of course, being a musician is a very unstable profession as well.”



Suga added that he understood where his parents came from, and this actually helped him to work harder. “So I can understand perfectly why my parents were against what I was doing. But I think that motivated me or helped me work harder because there was something that I now had to prove. I had to show my parents it was possible. So it drove and motivated me to work even harder.”

BTS has had a victorious year till now, as their song Butter dominated Billboard Hot 100 for over eight weeks, and then passed the baton to their latest single, Permission To Dance. Their song Dynamite bagged a Grammy nomination, though they didn’t win. With just a few months left for the Grammy nominations to be announced, rapper Suga expressed his desire to not just be nominated, but to bring back the trophy to South Korea.

Yesterday, Suga told the Korean evening news program News 8, “I’d like for us to be nominated for a Grammy again. I want to receive the award.”