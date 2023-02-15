BTS’ Suga announces solo world tour, relieved ARMY wonders if he is exempt from military service: ‘Thank god he isn’t leaving in March…’

BTS’ Suga brought much happiness to ARMY last night, when he announced that he would going for a solo world tour at the end of April. The rapper, who appeared on a Weverse broadcast, talked for a while about his band members, himself, and then dropped the bomb that he would be hosting concerts in various cities, including Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta and several states in the US between April and June. This news also meant something comforting for fans—it might be an indication of his exemption from military service, as he had suffered an injury on his shoulder several years ago and had to undergo surgery. BTS’ eldest member Jin left for military service in December last year.

One fan tweeted, “That means he ain’t leaving in March for military service. Thank god!” Another fan wondered whether the rapper was enlisting in the military after the tour, as he turns 30 in March. According to several K-Pop outlets, Suga will be doing his military service as a social service agent instead of a soldier. Many fans had a field day of memes and laughs, as they were rather relieved that he might not enlist for military service anytime soon. There was also much speculation that he would be returning with a new album soon, as the tour also featured the name of his alter-ego, Agust D.

During the course of the Weverse Live, Suga talked about the Busan concert and the performance of the song “Spring Day”, where he was seen tearing up. “When we were doing Spring Day at the Busan concert, I almost shed tears. Somehow it was a bit… a bit… it was a bit moving,” he said. The singer also talked about his appearance at the Fashion Week in Paris. “This was the first time in my life that I went to Fashion Week. Wait, was it my first time? Yes, first time. I didn’t know it’d be over so quickly. 20-30 minutes?” He also fielded questions on his mysterious 7 tattoo as fans have still not been able to gather where he got it done. “You’re so curious about our tattoos. Won’t you be able to find out when it’s time?”

On the work front, Jimin is expected to return with his album in March. V is busy with his variety show, while Jungkook says that he has just been resting at home.