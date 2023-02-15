scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

BTS’ Suga announces solo world tour, relieved ARMY wonders if he is exempt from military service: ‘Thank god he isn’t leaving in March…’

BTS' Suga will be the first band member to go on a solo world tour. He will be touring US and Asia between April and June.

BTS SugaBTS’ Suga announced his world tour last night. (Photo: Instagram/Suga)
Listen to this article
BTS’ Suga announces solo world tour, relieved ARMY wonders if he is exempt from military service: ‘Thank god he isn’t leaving in March…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

BTS’ Suga brought much happiness to ARMY last night, when he announced that he would going for a solo world tour at the end of April. The rapper, who appeared on a Weverse broadcast, talked for a while about his band members, himself, and then dropped the bomb that he would be hosting concerts in various cities, including Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta and several states in the US between April and June. This news also meant something comforting for fans—it might be an indication of his exemption from military service, as he had suffered an injury on his shoulder several years ago and had to undergo surgery. BTS’ eldest member Jin left for military service in December last year.

One fan tweeted, “That means he ain’t leaving in March for military service. Thank god!” Another fan wondered whether the rapper was enlisting in the military after the tour, as he turns 30 in March. According to several K-Pop outlets, Suga will be doing his military service as a social service agent instead of a soldier. Many fans had a field day of memes and laughs, as they were rather relieved that he might not enlist for military service anytime soon. There was also much speculation that he would be returning with a new album soon, as the tour also featured the name of his alter-ego, Agust D.

Also Read |BTS’ Suga expresses love for his members, recalls the ‘scary’ meltdown after break announcement: ‘Why is the world telling us…’

During the course of the Weverse Live, Suga talked about the Busan concert and the performance of the song “Spring Day”, where he was seen tearing up. “When we were doing Spring Day at the Busan concert, I almost shed tears. Somehow it was a bit… a bit… it was a bit moving,” he said. The singer also talked about his appearance at the Fashion Week in Paris. “This was the first time in my life that I went to Fashion Week. Wait, was it my first time? Yes, first time. I didn’t know it’d be over so quickly. 20-30 minutes?” He also fielded questions on his mysterious 7 tattoo as fans have still not been able to gather where he got it done. “You’re so curious about our tattoos. Won’t you be able to find out when it’s time?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

On the work front, Jimin is expected to return with his album in March. V is busy with his variety show, while Jungkook says that he has just been resting at home.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:36 IST
Next Story

India’s imports from Russia up 384% in April-Jan on back of rise in oil trade

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close