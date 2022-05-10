BTS’ Suga and PSY’s That That hits new impressive milestones on Billboard Charts, ARMY celebrates

BTS Suga and PSY’s new collaboration That That has been climbing charts ever since its release. The catchy and wacky song that features the BTS rapper and PSY made its debut this week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at No. 80, as well as at No. 2 and No. 5 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts. The last two entries mark the highest milestones on these charts for any BTS member’s solo work, as well as PSY’s first-ever entries.

On the Global 200 chart, That That featured at No. 5 with 67.7 million streams and 29,600 units sold globally during its first week of release, according to Soompi. This would be PSY’s first entry on this chart and Suga’s second, as in December, his Girl of My Dreams with Juice WRLD was at 37.

While BTS continues to hold the record for most Global 200 No. 1’s with six titles, That That is now the highest-charting solo project from a BTS member and the first top 10 entry. In February, Jungkook‘s “Stay Alive, which is produced by Suga, debuted at Number 8.

During the April 30 episode of Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything), PSY opened up about That That, and working with Suga. PSY said, “One day, I got a text message from an unknown number. It said, ‘Hi, this is Suga. I’d like to talk to you about something.’ So we met up. (Suga) is a great performer, of course, but he’s also really good at writing music. He’s produced songs for IU and Heize before. So he’d produced lots of songs for other stars before, and he told me that he wanted to top off his producing project by giving me a song.”

Meanwhile, excitement about BTS’s upcoming album is reaching a peak. After releasing the title of their new single, ‘Yet To Come’, The second part of the tracklist for the upcoming anthology album Proof was released by the agency Big Hit Music on Monday evening. It will consist of 15 tracks, including a new song, Run BTS. Several old songs also feature on the list. The songs in the list are Persona, Stay, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Cypher PT 3, Ego, Her, Filter, Friend, Singularity, 00:00, Euphoria and Dimple.