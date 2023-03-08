BTS’ Suga, the ‘North Star’ of the band: Quiet guidance to sacrificing food for J-Hope, how the rapper is band’s pillar of support

BTS’ Suga is defined as a ‘mood’—if we go by Gen-Z lingo. Straight-faced and reserved at press conferences, he knows how to shut down people who target the band, without being impolite. He doesn’t hold back with the ‘savage burns’, and his team members, especially Jimin, are at the receiving end. At first glance, Suga appears intimidating and commands respect, as the rapper seemingly doesn’t participate in the lighter moments that others enjoy. But that impression withers away if you have actually sat through all his Run BTS episodes, In the Soop, Bon Voyage, his Weverse Lives, interviews and more recently, his drinking show, Suchwita. Suga is known to be protective of his band members, and quietly guides them without creating much fuss — be it on stage, or giving them advice, or just rooting for them in his own subtle way. The rapper has been a little more expressive with his emotions of late, especially towards his band members.

While Jin is often referred to as the ‘moon’ of BTS, and J-Hope the ‘sun’, recently, Suga acquired the title of being their ‘North Star’ for the way he always guides his members. Ahead of his birthday, here’s looking at when the rapper quietly took care of the members without a word.

Always making sure they have food and water with them

J-Hope once noted that Suga always ensures that the band members have a bottle of water next to them during interviews and press conferences, even if he doesn’t look at them directly while passing it. “When he passes the bottle, he doesn’t even look at our faces.” Several times in the variety shows, Suga has slipped by, leaving a bowl of finger food for his teammates when they’re busy with video-games, leaving them rather touched.

When he let J-Hope eat his food

When J-Hope didn’t have anything to eat, Suga gave him his entire meal and said that he felt full ‘just by watching him eat’.

Rooting for his members, especially the maknae line

Suga with Jungkook

Suga undoubtedly has a soft spot for the younger members, Jimin, V and Jungkook, and doesn’t miss a chance to praise them, even if not to their face. He once told Jungkook, “You’ve become an adult…my heart feels good.” Recently, during a Suchwita episode, Suga couldn’t stop gushing about Jimin, after the release of his track “Vibe”, expressing admiration for how much the vocalist had worked for the song, despite the strained muscle. “Jimin practiced really hard. I was really surprised. He was at the practice studio, I would come and watch. He gets muscle cramps easily, but he said that he would practice no matter what.” During the course of the conversation, Suga also talked about how Jungkook has a natural talent for everything he does.

J-Hope’s letter to Suga

In an episode of their show Bon Voyage, J-Hope wrote an emotional letter to Suga that detailed how the rapper had taken care of him in the best and worst times. “We’ve been together for seven years, including our trainee days. When I was first at the dorm, I felt awkward and shy. So I remained in the living room, till you came to talk and made me relax. I won’t forget that moment. You were my saviour. When I was sick or sad, you were always there beside me. When I was tired and had it bad, you were there to give me strength.” He ended his letter by thanking Suga for always being there for him, and called him ‘big brother.

When he refused to let Jungkook talk ill of himself

During their fifth Festa Attic event, Jungkook revealed that he thought he actually was insignificant because he was slow and didn’t study hard enough. Suga disagreed, and said his current activities, which include watching and editing videos, were also a form of studying.

When he didn’t let RM underestimate his leadership abilities

RM once tried to say that he had fumbled with leading the band in the beginning—a statement that was met by much resistance by the rest of the members, especially Suga. Suga shut him down and said, “You’re a great leader. Leaders don’t get much benefit because they have so many responsibilities…”

When he noticed V’s mic not working on stage

During one of their performances of “Love Myself”, V’s mic stopped working, and the vocalist became visibly upset. However, Suga came to his rescue, and took off his own earpiece and went to fix V’s.