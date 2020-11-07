BTS’ Suga after shoulder surgery: Wait for me to come back

Suga is recovering from his shoulder surgery. (Photo: BTS official/Instagram)

BTS member Suga underwent shoulder surgery on November 3 and is now on the path to recovery. Big Hit Entertainment, the company that manages the popular K-pop band, released a statement via Weverse about the rapper’s health.

“The surgery to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga was completed successfully and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician’s advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery,” read the statement.

Suga also released a message for his fans where he informed them about the surgery going well. But he mentioned he is in pain and would take some time to come back. “Please understand this time (is) my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy. Even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you,” he shared.

BTS’ latest song “Dynamite”, released in August, has topped charts all across the world and become the most-watched YouTube video in the first 24 hours of its releasing.

BTS’ next album BE is all set to release on November 20.

