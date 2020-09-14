BTS song Dynamite: Tiger Shroff, Lauren Gottlieb and The Kings groove to hit track

Popular South Korean K-Pop band BTS’ latest chartbuster “Dynamite” continues to entertain the audience even weeks after its release. The upbeat single, which is also the music group’s first all-English track, has even celebrities grooving to it. Celebs like Tiger Shroff, Lauren Gottlieb and The Kings have shared videos of themselves dancing to “Dynamite”.
Tiger Shroff mentioned he is in love with the song and posted a clip of himself shaking a leg to the pop number. On the other hand, actor-dancer-choreographer Lauren Gottlieb recently conducted a dance tutorial on Dynamite. Lauren shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “My first ONLINE DANCE CLASS out now. DYNAMITE x @bts.bighitofficial.”
The winners of NBC’s World of Dance Season 3, The Kings shared a fun clip on their social media where they could be seen matching steps to BTS’ “Dynamite”.
Dynamite released on August 21 and broke the record of the most-viewed premiere video on YouTube, with a jaw-dropping 98.3 million views. Many music critics and fans have claimed that “Dynamite” could help BTS win the coveted Grammy. The song currently has 349 million views on YouTube.
