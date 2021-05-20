BTS song Butter: Everything we know so far

Popular K-Pop group BTS is all set to release their new song “Butter” on Friday. The group, comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently unveiled the teaser of “Butter”, leaving fans excited.

Here’s everything we know about BTS song Butter so far:

BTS’ second English-language single

“Butter” will be the K-Pop group’s second English-language single after the uber-popular “Dynamite”. “Dynamite”, written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, proved to be a humongous success, even becoming the most-viewed music video in 24 hours. It also gave BTS their first Grammy nomination. We suspect “Butter” is going to break a few records of its own.

The people behind it

The song will release through Big Hit Music, the South Korean entertainment company that manages BTS, and Sony Music Entertainment. Jenna Andrews, who also worked with BTS on “Dynamite”, has written the song along with Alexander Bilowitz and Sebastian Garcia, among others.

What the teaser promises

The teaser for “Butter” has promised a groovy, catchy and upbeat song much like “Dynamite”. Don’t expect profound lyrics, just an enjoyable tune. Many have noticed the beat’s resemblance with iconic British rock band Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust”. Even the Queen’s official Twitter handle, in a now-deleted tweet, commented on the resemblance, which is likely a tribute to the late Freddie Mercury-led group.

The song is reportedly part of an upcoming album

According to K-media, a new album containing variety of new songs including the pre-released single ‘Butter’ is expected to be released in coming June!!!! 😲#Butter #ButterIsComing @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/hBGeC3c3nR — Sel⁷ 🧈 (@BTStranslation_) April 26, 2021

Is “Butter” one of the songs in an upcoming BTS album? That’s what the South Korean media said when the song was announced. Check out the above tweet.