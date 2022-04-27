scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
BTS: Snoop Dogg reveals update on collaboration, ARMY says he beat RM in giving away spoilers

Snoop Dogg, who is collaborating with BTS, gave an update on the upcoming track.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 11:32:55 am
BTSBTS and Snoop Dogg will collaborate soon. (Photo: Big Hit, Express Archives)

Last month, Snoop Dogg sprung a surprise on ARMY when he revealed that a collaboration with BTS is in the works. While BTS remains mum, Snoop Dogg, the rapper has decided to give an update on their upcoming song together.

Speaking with The Buzz, Snoop said that he has already recorded his share of the song and sent it across to BTS. “You gotta talk to them but…my parts are in,” he said. ARMY joked that Snoop Dogg beats BTS’ leader RM in giving away spoilers. One fan wrote, “The fact that snoop dogg beat joon to spoilers is crazy. we’re really living like this.” Another added a Spongebob meme, “Bighit’s intern watching Snoop Dogg at the back of the camera so he can avoid dropping spoilers.” A third wrote, “Thanks Snoop Dogg for the update as BTS has dusted us.”

During the Grammy’s Red Carpet, BTS’ RM was asked if they were collaborating with Snoop Dogg, and he had laughed it off. “Are we collaborate with him? We’re open, come on call us,” he said. When he was prodded further, “I don’t know actually, the label’s going to hate us.” He added that they would love to collaborate with him.

In March, Snoop spoke to AV Club about BTS and shared details about the collaboration. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,” Snoop said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Meanwhile, BTS, who had an exhilarating 4-day concert in Las Vegas, will be out with their new album on June 10, just ahead of their ninth anniversary. Jimin recently released his OST With You for the series Our Blues.

