BTS: Snoop Dogg reveals update on collaboration, ARMY says he beat RM in giving away spoilers

During the, BTS’ RM was asked if they were collaborating with Snoop Dogg, and he had laughed it off. “Are we collaborate with him? We’re open, come on call us,” he said. When he was prodded further, “I don’t know actually, the label’s going to hate us.” He added that they would love to collaborate with him.

In March, Snoop spoke to AV Club about BTS and shared details about the collaboration. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,” Snoop said.

Meanwhile, BTS, who had an exhilarating 4-day concert in Las Vegas, will be out with their new album on June 10, just ahead of their ninth anniversary. Jimin recently released his OST With You for the series Our Blues.