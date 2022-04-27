BTS: Snoop Dogg reveals update on collaboration, ARMY says he beat RM in giving away spoilers

April 27, 2022 11:32:55 am
Last month, Snoop Dogg sprung a surprise on ARMY when he revealed that a collaboration with BTS is in the works. While BTS remains mum, Snoop Dogg, the rapper has decided to give an update on their upcoming song together.
Speaking with The Buzz, Snoop said that he has already recorded his share of the song and sent it across to BTS. “You gotta talk to them but…my parts are in,” he said. ARMY joked that Snoop Dogg beats BTS’ leader RM in giving away spoilers. One fan wrote, “The fact that snoop dogg beat joon to spoilers is crazy. we’re really living like this.” Another added a Spongebob meme, “Bighit’s intern watching Snoop Dogg at the back of the camera so he can avoid dropping spoilers.” A third wrote, “Thanks Snoop Dogg for the update as BTS has dusted us.”
In March, Snoop spoke to AV Club about BTS and shared details about the collaboration. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,” Snoop said.
