BTS snags awards for Butter at MTV VMA’s, thanks ARMY: ‘We feel your love every minute and second’

BTS bagged awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The K-Pop septet were announced as winners of Group Of The Year (Best Group), which was announced at the pre-show party, as well as Best K-Pop and Song Of The Summer for Butter.

This marks the group’s third consecutive year winning both Group of the Year and Best K-Pop, and it’s their first time taking home the title of Song of the Summer. Though the boys weren’t able to attend the ceremony, they shared an acceptance speech for the Group of the Year award through a video. RM commented, “ARMYs, it’s all possible thanks to you guys. Although we can’t meet in person, we feel your love every minute and second.”

“Army, this is ALL possible thanks to you guys” 💜 Congrats again to @BTS_twt on winning Group of the Year tonight at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/YrshmTWi2x — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

This would have been a double celebration for BTS, as yesterday also happened to be their leader RM’s 27th birthday.

It has been an enormously successful year for BTS, as their singles Butter and Permission To Dance raged through Billboard’s Hot 100—a feat that ARMY will never tire of celebrating. In an earlier interview, when RM was asked about the staggering fanbase that they have he said, “Everyone asks us why do we have such a diverse fandom? When you are in the eye of a hurricane, you can’t find out. When the hurricane goes away, we’ll find out.”

The group celebrated eight years since their debut. On how they had lasted this long RM had said, “When we first started, I was honestly concerned about how we’d last for seven years being such different people, but I think the differences turned into a synergy for us to fill in the gap for each other.”