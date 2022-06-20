BTS shatters records as Proof debuts at Number 1 on Billboard Top 200; ARMY celebrates ‘successful end to Chapter One’

BTS continues to script history. Their latest album Proof debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart, ranking one of the most popular albums in the United States.

While Proof is mainly an anthology album with old hits, it achieved the highest US sales of any album by a group in 2022. Over 259,000 of the traditional album sales achieved by Proof were in CD sales, which became the highest sales week for an album on CD in the U.S. since Adele’s ’30, which sold 378,000 CDs in its first week last year.

Proof is BTS’s sixth album to enter the chart at No. 1. The group is now the first, and the only Korean artist ever to top the Billboard 200 with six different albums. BTS’s first No. 1 album was Love Yourself: Tear in June 2018, followed by Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, and BE. ARMY is ecstatic, and have flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages, saying that they’re ready for ‘Chapter 2’ and ‘Chapter 1’ has been closed on a successful note.

The group recently completed 9 years last week. At their recent Festa 2022 dinner, the band discussed their present and future, and expressed a feeling of ‘being trapped’ and owing to a mistranslation, ARMY believed that the band would be going on an indefinite hiatus, leading to a flurry of panic. Rumours began to spread that the group was disbanding. Nevertheless, BTS leader RM (Kim Nam-joon) and Jungkook set the record straight, saying that they had no plans to disband anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Weverse, RM expressed his thoughts about the band and said that he wants ‘to take a step back from himself’. He said, “I think that way I’ll know what the work I’m doing right now means to me and what it is to me. So now I’m worried if I’m just doing the things I’m given and if I’m losing myself in a way.”

He added that he worries if he is living too passively in the wake of the pandemic. “It was never my intention to live feeling this way, and I want to live an independent and active life, but now I’m starting to wonder if I’m living too passively because of the pandemic, and it’s unbearable. That includes how I felt at the Grammys, and I think I’ve hit a kind of wall.” He said that he wants the band to move ‘beyond just astonishing’ people and give a clear message.