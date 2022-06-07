BTS shares Yet to Come teaser: The boys look pensive and wistful in a desert, ARMY gets emotional

All ARMY eyes are on BTS, as the septet dropped the teaser for their upcoming song “Yet to Come” from the album Proof.

In the video, the band members can be seen sitting in a desert, looking pensive and wistful. The video ends with Jungkook singing, the best moment is yet to come. The anthology album Proof will mainly consist of their old hits and new tracks. “Yet to Come” is one of three new songs that will be included in the album, along with “Run BTS” and “For Youth”.

Much to the excitement of ARMY, Big Hit Music announced last week that BTS will return to music shows to perform “Yet to Come”, which would mark their first music show promotions in over two years. Both Proof and the music video for “Yet to Come” will be released on June 10.