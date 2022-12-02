Wild Flower music video has BTS’ RM talking about ‘fame turning into shackles’, ARMY says ‘profound lyricism’. Watch video

BTS leader RM’s album, Indigo is finally out. The album comprises ten tracks, including Yun, Forgetfulness, Lonely, No. 2, Still Life, Closer, Hectic, All Day, Change Pt 2, and Playing With Wildflowers. The music video for Wild Flower has dropped as well. RM is the third after J-Hope and Jin to release his solo debut. Indigo, which he has called the ‘last archive of his twenties’ details his emotions and experiences in the past decade, as a person and a musician.

The lyrics of the song talk about RM’s experience with fame as one of the lines goes, “When all this fame turned into shackles.” In another part of the song, RM reflects back on his early 20s, possibly before BTS made it big and wonders why he wanted fame and success in the first place. He sings, “Now I can’t remember what I wanted so badly.”

Watch RM’s Wildflower MV here

RM started out as a rapper in the band and over the years, has expressed his intertest in poetry. The song Wild Flower explores the emotions that came with fame and success that RM has been dealing with in the last decade.

ARMY was taken by the song as one of the fans wrote on Twitter, “It’s so beautiful, and deep. I’m shaken.” Another fan wrote, “”Lyrically beautiful, everything, the vocals, the rap, the profound lyricism, the cinematography in the music video and the production, everything screams perfect.” “#WildFlower is beautiful. And vulnerable. My heart ached as RM sang of his struggle. As he finds his value & purpose in the great scheme of things amidst ‘the gilded cage of fame’. And that in that search there are both tears and wonder depending on the day.💙✨#IndigoByRM,” wrote another fan.

In an interview with Pharrell Williams, RM had spoken about his album saying, “I’ve released some mixtapes as one of the members of the band, but it was just an experiment. I think this time it’s maybe my official first solo album. But it’s been, like, 10 years since we had our debut as a team. K-pop is all about the band and the groups. And as I told you, I personally started my career as a rapper and as a poet. So that was a tricky part actually, because K-pop is like a mix. It’s the mix of American pop music, other visuals, Korea, and social media and stuff. It’s really intense and really hectic. So it has some pros and cons of its own.” RM had previously released mixtapes, RM and Mono in 2015 and 2018.